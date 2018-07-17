Protesters Demand Change to How Teenage Offenders are Housed in Durham Jail

On Monday evening, dozens of people gathered outside the Durham Jail to call for change. Protesters believe that 16-year-old and 17-year-old inmates should not be housed with adults.

The protest was motivated by the apparent suicide of 17-year-old Uniece Fennel, who was found dead in her cell in March 2017. WRAL News reports the Durham County Sheriff’s Office as saying it follows all state guidelines for housing 16-year-old and 17-year-old offenders, including giving them individual cells at night so they never share sleeping quarters with an adult.

According to the sheriff’s office, when Fennell’s attorney complained that his client had been verbally abused authorities started looking into it and found that the officer had resigned two weeks prior to the complaint.

