World Emoji Day: Apple Unveils New iOS Emoji’s

On Monday, Apple previewed some of its 70 new emojis. The unveiling marked an early start to Tuesday’s World Emoji Day, a four-year-old holiday that celebrates the popular cartoons used all around the world via text, email, or social media.

The new emojis won’t be available on World Emoji Day but instead will arrive later this year in an iOS update. They will include a handful of hairstyles such as new curly hair, red hair, gray hair and no-hair options for popular emojis.  However, you won’t be able to give every character red, gray or curly hair. There’s no redheaded bride or runner, for example, and two emojis, a man and a woman, can be bald.

A handful of realistic animals join the collection of new emojis, including a parrot, kangaroo, lobster and peacock. Meanwhile, anyone who works in an over-air-conditioned office will appreciate the the freezing-cold face. Healthy people will enjoy texting their friends a mango or bunch of lettuce, while other will binge on cupcake and mooncake emojis.

New emojis were first announced in February by the Unicode Consortium, the non-profit organization that manages the world’s emoji standards. The original list included some that aren’t previewed in Apple’s announcement, such as a llama and a mosquito. According to Apple they will be included when the update rolls out.

Click here for more information

