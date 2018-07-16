Erica Campbell Talks About How The Power Rangers Illustrated A Mighty Message In Church [EXCLUSIVE]

07.16.18
Erica Campbell talked about the message she heard in church yesterday and it was very powerful. The preacher spoke about not being scared of trouble because sometimes you get into in for the sake of faith. People will manipulate you to get everything they can out of you for themselves. He also spoke about the Power Rangers and how every time the bad guys came around they would look to see how many were there and fight together.

GRIFF learned about David and how he asked God to fix him. He also learned about the 3 things that happens when you go to God for guidance. God will cleanse, restore and then use you. What did your pastor preach about?

