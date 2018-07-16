This week on “We’re The Campbells,” Erica Campbell has a serious discussion with her friend Lisa. Erica spoke about how she had a miscarriage and her friend Lisa went through the same thing. The bad part was both of them just kept going, didn’t grieve and still think about it.
Erica believes that more women should talk about it because it’s very tough to go through. When you find out you’re pregnant you’re in love with that baby. Then when the baby is no longer there you have a sadness that sometimes you don’t want to talk about.
RELATED: Erica Campbell Talks About How The Power Rangers Illustrated A Mighty Message In Church [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Erica Campbell Opens Up About The Time She Considered Taking Her Own Life [VIDEO]
Make sure you watch “We’re The Campbells” on TV One at 8/7c every Tuesday!
RELATED: Erica Campbell & GRIFF Share The Weirdest Comments They’ve Received From Fans [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- McDonald’s Giving Out Free Fries Every Week
- Join Our “Men on the Move” Walk Series This Saturday!
- Congratulations To Pastor Michael L. McCotter On Being Our Pastor Of The Month!
- Protesters Demand Change to How Teenage Offenders are Housed in Durham Jail
- World Emoji Day: Apple Unveils New iOS Emoji’s
- Erica Campbell Reveals She Suffered A Miscarriage [VIDEO]
- Erica Campbell Talks About How The Power Rangers Illustrated A Mighty Message In Church [EXCLUSIVE]
- 4 Years After NYPD Choked Her Son To Death, Eric Garner’s Mom Gets Closer To Justice
- Muslim Children Asked To Leave Delaware Public Pool
- Mom Speaks Out After Her Son Was Harassed At Indy Pool [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Meet The Stars Of "We're The Campbells" [PHOTOS]
Meet The Stars Of "We're The Campbells" [PHOTOS]
1. We're The CampbellsSource:TV One 1 of 9
2. Warryn CampbellSource:TV One 2 of 9
3. Erica CampbellSource:TV One 3 of 9
4. The CampbellsSource:TV One 4 of 9
5. Krista CampbellSource:TV One 5 of 9
6. Wozy CampbellSource:TV One 6 of 9
7. Zaya CampbellSource:TV One 7 of 9
8. "We're The Campbells" Full CastSource:TV One 8 of 9
9. The CampbellsSource:TV One 9 of 9
Erica Campbell Reveals She Suffered A Miscarriage [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com