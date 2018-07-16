Erica Campbell Reveals She Suffered A Miscarriage [VIDEO]

07.16.18
This week on “We’re The Campbells,” Erica Campbell has a serious discussion with her friend Lisa. Erica spoke about how she had a miscarriage and her friend Lisa went through the same thing. The bad part was both of them just kept going, didn’t grieve and still think about it.

Erica believes that more women should talk about it because it’s very tough to go through. When you find out you’re pregnant you’re in love with that baby. Then when the baby is no longer there you have a sadness that sometimes you don’t want to talk about.

Make sure you watch “We’re The Campbells” on TV One at 8/7c every Tuesday!

