Erica Campbell Opens Up About The Time She Considered Taking Her Own Life [VIDEO]

Different topics have been discussed over the past several weeks of “We’re The Campbells.” This week Erica Campbell sits down with her husband, Warryn Campbell to talk about something she’s never shared with anyone before. Erica recalls a day at the age of 12 where the enemy told her to slice her wrist in the kitchen.
She didn’t do it, but Erica feels that at that moment had God and prayers come over her negative thoughts. Warryn was in shock to hear this and in the 20 years he’s known Erica couldn’t believe it. He also began thinking if his kids have those same thoughts about suicide.
