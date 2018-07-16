GRIFF’s Prayer For TSA After An Encounter Over A Candle [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

| 07.16.18
It’s time for GRIFF’s Prayer! GRIFF does a lot of traveling and was leaving Chicago when something went down at the airport. His candle somehow triggered the alarms in the airport and the TSA worker told him he needed to be thoroughly searched. The man asked him did he want it done inside a room or right here and GRIFF wanted no parts of it.

He didn’t want the man to search him. GRIFF said after he felt very violated and needed a shower. They gave GRIFF back his broken candle and GRIFF just couldn’t believe what happened to him.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

GRIFF’s Prayer For TSA After An Encounter Over A Candle [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

