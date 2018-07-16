Love Talking: Jesus Is Perfect Love [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

07.16.18
Erica Campbell talks about the love of Jesus and how perfect it is. She mentioned that you might have love from others, but there is nothing like the love of God. Her confidence comes from God even after you experience a broken heart.

Erica said that her confidence comes from the love of God and you have to cast away that fear. Love your life and God. Stop having those bad thoughts about things in your head. Remember to stand in faith and know if you believe good things will happen.

