D.L. Hughley Shares Touching Goodbye To Loved One [EXCLUSIVE]

| 07.16.18
D.L. Hughley lost his father over the weekend and at every moment talked about what a great man he was. In a post on social media Hughley said his dad was there as he took his first breaths and he was there as his dad took his last. We will keep him and his family in prayers.

Morehouse College will end there business with Papa Johns. The CEO, John Schnatter admitted to using the “n-word” and decided to step down from his position. Serena Williams lost the last of Wimbledon and had special message dedicated to all the mother’s.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

D.L. Hughley Shares Touching Goodbye To Loved One [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on getuperica.com

