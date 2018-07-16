CLOSE
Man of His Word: Steph Curry Jumps In Lake After Losing Game to Dad

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is a man of his word, and Sunday that meant taking a dip in Lake Tahoe.  This week, Steph and his father, Dell, each competed in the American Century Championship golf tournament, and the duo made a side bet, with the loser having to jump in the lake.

Although Steph gave his father a 20-point handicap in the event’s scoring system he only finished 18 points ahead, which resulted in some time in the water. Steph almost had a birdie on the 18th hole to win the bet but ended up just shy while finishing tied for 11th in the celebrity tournament.

Dell ended up tied for 30th place, while former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo took home the title. Daddy Curry got the last laugh this time, though, after he was forced to jump into the lake last year.

Continue reading Man of His Word: Steph Curry Jumps In Lake After Losing Game to Dad

comments
