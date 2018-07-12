Faith Walking: Blessed By Your Father’s Grace [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Have you experienced God’s grace? Erica Campbell spoke about grace extending to legacy. In the Bible, David and Saul never really got along and after the death of Saul as well as his son, Johnathan, David extended grace. He had a very strong bond with Johnathan and helped his family members even though Saul didn’t get along with him.

That is an example of grace and God shows it to us all the time. If you look around he’s protected us and kept us from harm as well as danger. Erica was wondering how much grace has been extended because of her father as well as the heavenly father.

