Faith Walking: Blessed By Your Father’s Grace [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 07.12.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Have you experienced God’s grace? Erica Campbell spoke about grace extending to legacy. In the Bible, David and Saul never really got along and after the death of Saul as well as his son, Johnathan, David extended grace. He had a very strong bond with Johnathan and helped his family members even though Saul didn’t get along with him.

That is an example of grace and God shows it to us all the time. If you look around he’s protected us and kept us from harm as well as danger. Erica was wondering how much grace has been extended because of her father as well as the heavenly father.

RELATED: Faith Walking: What Kind Of Sister Are You? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: How To Identify Low Self-Esteem [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Faith Walking: Walk In Faith [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

The Campbells, We're The Campbells

Meet The Stars Of "We're The Campbells" [PHOTOS]

9 photos Launch gallery

Meet The Stars Of "We're The Campbells" [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Meet The Stars Of “We’re The Campbells” [PHOTOS]

Meet The Stars Of "We're The Campbells" [PHOTOS]

Faith Walking: Blessed By Your Father’s Grace [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 2 weeks ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 1 month ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 2 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 2 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 2 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 2 months ago
05.17.18
The Latest On The Status Of Romaine Lettuce
 2 months ago
05.17.18
North Carolina Teachers Strike Today
 2 months ago
05.17.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 2 months ago
05.10.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 2 months ago
05.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close