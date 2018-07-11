Trainer Dawn Strozier Explains Why She Invites God Into Workouts [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Trainer, Dawn Strozier works with Erica Campbell and so many other celebrities on working out as well as eating healthy. Dawn spoke about people making excuses for not working out and how bad that can be. She invites God into her workouts because he cares about our body and it’s where the Holy Spirit lives.

We want God to bless us and help us make better decisions when it comes to food and life choices. Dawn talked about how important the body is and that we should be working out at least 3-4 times a week. GRIFF asked about heart rates when you’re working out and she explained that the first 15 min is just a warm up.

The heart doesn’t engage into it until after that. Over the next couple of weeks Dawn is challenging people to identify their bad habits and replacing it with something else. Listen to the full interview to learn how Dawn can help you.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

