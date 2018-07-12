Erica Campbell: You Cannot Forgive Without God [VIDEO]

07.11.18
Erica Campbell and Warryn Campbell sat down to talk about forgiveness. She mentioned that having a conversation and opening up communications helps when you’re having an argument. After you’re done you must forgive and understand you can’t forgive without God.

Going through bumps and storms in your relationship make you know what you can make it through. Erica mentioned that you shouldn’t be quiet and how you need to speak up. Don’t be scared to have a heart to heart with the person you love.

