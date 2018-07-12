GRIFF’s Prayer: Indian Givin’ That Netflix Password [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 07.11.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

GRIFF is praying about people that know when their relationships is over. You sometimes look at social media and don’t want to like a picture or video because it hurts your feelings. In 2018 ending a relationship is devastating when the person changes the Netflix password.

They don’t care that you have to pay $11.99 now and all you see is the free-trial on your television screen. GRIFF mentioned that this will really hurt you and your pockets. Did someone ever do this to you?

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: 6 Judges Who Should Have Been Considered For The Supreme Court [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: GRIFF & Damon Williams’ Prayer For Parents With Grown Kids Who Won’t Leave Home [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer For The Listener Who Is Now Cancer-Free! [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

7 photos Launch gallery

GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

Continue reading GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

GRIFF’s Prayer: Indian Givin’ That Netflix Password [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 2 weeks ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 1 month ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 2 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 2 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 2 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 2 months ago
05.17.18
The Latest On The Status Of Romaine Lettuce
 2 months ago
05.17.18
North Carolina Teachers Strike Today
 2 months ago
05.17.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 2 months ago
05.10.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 2 months ago
05.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close