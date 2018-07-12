GRIFF’s Prayer: Indian Givin’ That Netflix Password [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

GRIFF is praying about people that know when their relationships is over. You sometimes look at social media and don’t want to like a picture or video because it hurts your feelings. In 2018 ending a relationship is devastating when the person changes the Netflix password.
They don’t care that you have to pay $11.99 now and all you see is the free-trial on your television screen. GRIFF mentioned that this will really hurt you and your pockets. Did someone ever do this to you?
GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]
