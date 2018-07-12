GRIFF’s Prayer: Indian Givin’ That Netflix Password [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

GRIFF is praying about people that know when their relationships is over. You sometimes look at social media and don’t want to like a picture or video because it hurts your feelings. In 2018 ending a relationship is devastating when the person changes the Netflix password.

They don’t care that you have to pay $11.99 now and all you see is the free-trial on your television screen. GRIFF mentioned that this will really hurt you and your pockets. Did someone ever do this to you?

