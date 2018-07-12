Ericaism: God Did It For Me, He’ll Do It For You [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

| 07.11.18
Erica Campbell reflected on a time where she didn’t have much and God still provided. She is encouraging everyone to look at what God has done in your life so far and how he’s never let you down. Erica always believes that no matter what God will get her through any tough time.

She talked about when Tina Campbell and her had an apartment, but couldn’t afford the rent and God still provided. Sometimes we want things and we just need to be patient. God has never failed us and he won’t start today.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

