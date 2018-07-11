Upper Arlington Police called on child delivering papers. https://t.co/eNwWyGObc0 pic.twitter.com/7z3LO6k5wL — WSYX ABC 6 (@wsyx6) July 10, 2018

A lesson in work ethic went completely awry after a white woman in an Arlington, Ohio neighborhood called the police on an unsuspecting Black child.

Brandie Sharp was out delivering newspaper ads with her sons, 17-year-old Mycah and 11-year-old Uriah, on Friday when police approached the family inquiring about their whereabouts.

Sharp said the family accidentally delivered papers to the wrong home and sent Uriah to retrieve the papers. However, a nosey neighbor turned to the cops to investigate.

“I noticed they were walking up to houses with nothing in hand and one of them came back with something,” the woman said in an interview with police, according to WSYX-TV. “It seemed kind of suspicious.”

Sharp explained to the police that nothing criminal was happening, especially at 5:30 in the afternoon.

She used Facebook to vent her frustrations in a post.

“First day of paper route and we are pulled over by the police,” Sharp wrote. “Sad I cant even teach my son the value of working without someone whispering and looking at us out the side of their eye perhaps because we DON’T ‘look like a person that belongs in their neighborhood.’ ”

As a result, Sharp says she and her family will consider another route.

“We have seen some conversations on Facebook relative to a police response to a report of suspicious activity that turned out to be completely benign,” police officials wrote in a statement over the weekend.

The list of unwarranted calls on Black people rages on.

SOURCE: WSYX-TV

DON’T MISS:

Bank Restores Money To 112-Year-Old Veteran Whose Identity Was Stolen

San Bernardino Prosecutor Calls Maxine Waters A ‘C—t,’ & Wonders Why She Hasn’t Been Shot

Ohio Woman Used 911 As Her Personal Customer Service On 11-Year-Old Newspaper Delivery Boy was originally published on hellobeautiful.com