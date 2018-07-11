CLOSE
Officer Investigated for Not Helping Woman Being Harassed About Citizenship

An investigation is underway in Illinois after a video went viral of a man seen harassing a young woman wearing a shirt with the Puerto Rican flag on it. The woman captured the encounter on Facebook Live, showing a man approaching and repeatedly asking about her U.S. citizenship.

“You should not be wearing that in the United States of America. Are you a citizen,” the man says. “First of all, the United States owns Puerto Rico, so we’re a part of the United States,” the woman says.

The man was obviously uninformed that Puerto Rican residents have been American citizens since 1917. The woman in the video can be heard repeatedly asking the man who was harassing her to step back.

In the video she addresses a nearby police officer, watching the encounter. “Officer, I feel highly uncomfortable. Can you please grab him? Please, officer,” the woman can be heard saying.

The woman said she tried to get the officer to step in, but he didn’t respond immediately to her pleas for help. However when additional officers arrived, the man was eventually arrested and charged with assault and disorderly conduct.

The officer has since been reassigned to administrative duty, pending the outcome of an investigation.

