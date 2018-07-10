Faith Walking: What Kind Of Sister Are You? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 07.10.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Erica Campbell loves everything about building bonds and sisterhoods. She had the opportunity to sing at the Women In Harmony and while there she spoke about being a sister. Erica mentioned that there is a funny, mean, broken, always needs a hug and many more type of sisters.

She believes that so many women have been hurt by other women and find it hard to have a bond with them now. Erica wants you to heal from that brokenness and come together as one. Sisterhood allows women to stand stronger and she wants to see more of that.

RELATED: Faith Walking: How To Identify Low Self-Esteem [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: Walk In Faith [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Faith Walking: Don’t Be Afraid Of A No [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Erica Campbell Visits Philly For "Mary Mary" Screening! [PHOTOS]

21 photos Launch gallery

Erica Campbell Visits Philly For "Mary Mary" Screening! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Erica Campbell Visits Philly For “Mary Mary” Screening! [PHOTOS]

Erica Campbell Visits Philly For "Mary Mary" Screening! [PHOTOS]

Faith Walking: What Kind Of Sister Are You? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 2 weeks ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 1 month ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 2 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 2 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 2 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 2 months ago
05.17.18
The Latest On The Status Of Romaine Lettuce
 2 months ago
05.17.18
North Carolina Teachers Strike Today
 2 months ago
05.17.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 2 months ago
05.10.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 2 months ago
05.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close