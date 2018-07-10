Faith Walking: What Kind Of Sister Are You? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell loves everything about building bonds and sisterhoods. She had the opportunity to sing at the Women In Harmony and while there she spoke about being a sister. Erica mentioned that there is a funny, mean, broken, always needs a hug and many more type of sisters.

She believes that so many women have been hurt by other women and find it hard to have a bond with them now. Erica wants you to heal from that brokenness and come together as one. Sisterhood allows women to stand stronger and she wants to see more of that.

