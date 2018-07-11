Krista Campbell Gets Candid Boys Being More Interested In Skinnier & Light-Skinned Girls [VIDEO]

Erica Campbell and Krista Campbell have a conversation that many parents have with their children. Krista believes that she’s the chubby friend and has been feeling left out in certain situations with her church and school friends. She looked at Erica and asked did she think she was ugly and you could see Erica’s heart drop.

Erica told her that all she can see is beauty in Krista. As a parent sometimes you don’t have all the answers for your child when they face certain issues, but Erica wants Krista to know she’s loved. Another issue that came up was the fact that Krista has a darker skin complexion and feels her mom doesn’t understand how she feels at times.

