Over the weekend, Sunday Best season 2 winner, Le’Andria Johnson took to Facebook live with a live rant regarding Christianity, the policies of the church and she even specifically mentioned disdain for Gospel Great, Marvin Winans. See our story https://praisedc.com/1903435/leandria-johnson-facbook-live-rant/

Today she takes to social media with an apology to those who she may have offended by what she said and how she said it. check it out:

” I offended many people with my previous video post. That is undeniable, and I accept full responsibility for what I communicated out of frustration. After serious personal reflection, I recognized that through my being offended, I have caused offense. The fire that consumed so much emotion, time and energy, has illuminated a light that can no longer be hid; one of personal transparency and self reflection. Even a burned bridge illuminates light… ” With Love LeAndria Johnson

Le’ Andria Johnson Apologizes To Fans About Her Viral Live Rant was originally published on praisedc.com

