CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
Home > Radio One Exclusive

Le’ Andria Johnson Apologizes To Fans About Her Viral Live Rant

3 reads
Leave a comment
Le'Andria Johnson Praise

Source: Bro. J.R. / WPRS

Over the weekend, Sunday Best season 2 winner, Le’Andria Johnson took to Facebook live with a live rant regarding Christianity, the policies of the church and she even specifically mentioned disdain for Gospel Great, Marvin Winans.  See our story https://praisedc.com/1903435/leandria-johnson-facbook-live-rant/ 

Today she takes to social media with an apology to those who she may have offended by what she said and how she said it. check it out:

” I offended many people with my previous video post. That is undeniable, and I accept full responsibility for what I communicated out of frustration. After serious personal reflection, I recognized that through my being offended, I have caused offense. The fire that consumed so much emotion, time and energy, has illuminated a light that can no longer be hid; one of personal transparency and self reflection. Even a burned bridge illuminates light… ” With Love LeAndria Johnson

 

Le’ Andria Johnson Apologizes To Fans About Her Viral Live Rant was originally published on praisedc.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Le’ Andria Johnson Apologizes To Fans About Her Viral Live Rant

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 2 weeks ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 1 month ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 2 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 2 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 2 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 2 months ago
05.17.18
The Latest On The Status Of Romaine Lettuce
 2 months ago
05.17.18
North Carolina Teachers Strike Today
 2 months ago
05.17.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 2 months ago
05.10.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 2 months ago
05.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close