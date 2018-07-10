Charles Jenkins’ Wife Tara Talks About Getting Support Despite Being An Unconventional First Lady [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

| 07.10.18
Tara Jenkins, is the wife of Pastor Charles Jenkins and she loves the fact that he encourages her as well as stands by her teaching methods. She mentioned that they are very unconventional, but everyone still learns from them. Tara even spoke about how she does the “Thriller” dance before teaching at times and adds secular music into her message.

She talked about a sign that had been in front of the church for years about not wearing pants. Tara and her husband decided to take that sign down because this is a different time. She felt that she could possibly pushing people away that can’t afford dresses and other garments.

People come from different walks of life and it’s not right to tell them they can’t come in. Now everyone can feel welcomed and dress how they want. They can put on pants and listen to the word of God.

was originally published on getuperica.com

