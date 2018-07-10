Krista Campbell Opens Up About Being Mistreated Because Of Her Skin Color [VIDEO]

As a parent you always want to be around to help your child and in the next episode of “We’re The Campbells.” Erica Campbell hears something she never thought she would. Krista Campbell sits down with her mom and several others to talk about something she’s kept from people for years. In 5th grade some kids were playing and someone told Krista no “darky” was allowed to be with them.

Erica was frustrated by the comment and sad to hear what her child went through. She wished that she could turn back time, but Krista handled it for herself at that moment by walking away and just crying. Has your child ever been mistreated and not told you about it?

