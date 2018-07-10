GRIFF’s Prayer: 6 Judges Who Should Have Been Considered For The Supreme Court [EXCLUSIVE]

It’s time for GRIFF’s Prayer so get ready! Donald Trump will pick the Supreme Court nominee, but GRIFF has a couple names he would like to nominate. GRIFF believes that Judge Milian would be good for the job because she’s great on the show.
He even said Judge Judy because she’s mean and real as well as Judge Mathis because he’ll set everyone straight. GRIFF also nominates Judge Joe Brown even though he’s not on television anymore or possible Judge Lynn. The person GRIFF adores the most is Judge Faith. Even though Trump isn’t looking at any of these people they are all famous for their reality court shows.
