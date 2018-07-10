GRIFF’s Prayer: 6 Judges Who Should Have Been Considered For The Supreme Court [EXCLUSIVE]

Get Up Erica
| 07.10.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

It’s time for GRIFF’s Prayer so get ready! Donald Trump will pick the Supreme Court nominee, but GRIFF has a couple names he would like to nominate. GRIFF believes that Judge Milian would be good for the job because she’s great on the show.

He even said Judge Judy because she’s mean and real as well as Judge Mathis because he’ll set everyone straight. GRIFF also nominates Judge Joe Brown even though he’s not on television anymore or possible Judge Lynn. The person GRIFF adores the most is Judge Faith. Even though Trump isn’t looking at any of these people they are all famous for their reality court shows.

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer For The Listener Who Is Now Cancer-Free! [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer For New Friends [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer For Kids Who Almost Drowned [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

7 photos Launch gallery

GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

Continue reading GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

GRIFF’s Prayer: 6 Judges Who Should Have Been Considered For The Supreme Court [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 2 weeks ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 1 month ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 2 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 2 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 2 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 2 months ago
05.17.18
The Latest On The Status Of Romaine Lettuce
 2 months ago
05.17.18
North Carolina Teachers Strike Today
 2 months ago
05.17.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 2 months ago
05.10.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 2 months ago
05.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close