Erica Campbell Reacts To Her Husband Wanting Her To Minister [VIDEO]

On the next episode of “We’re The Campbells,” Warryn Campbell asks Erica Campbell to preach with him on Sunday. Erica told him that she’s not a preacher and has only spoke at church a couple of times. Warryn believes that everyday Erica ministers on her radio show, “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell.”

Her reaction was priceless and she would like to be licensed beforehand. Erica is a little nervous because it can be a lot of pressure to help people understand the word of God. Warryn has a lot of confidence in his wife and knows that on Sunday they can preach together and everyone will enjoy it.

