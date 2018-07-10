Sigh. When will it end?

A Winston-Salem family was traveling back from a birthday celebration for their grandmother when they stopped to eat at a Subway restaurant. The restaurant called the police on the husband, wife, sister and four children out of fear that they were going to rob the restaurant.

2018 Essence Fest Day 1 Was Full Of Peak Blackness 12 photos Launch gallery 2018 Essence Fest Day 1 Was Full Of Peak Blackness 1. Essence Festival 1 of 12 2. George Tillman Jr. and Regina King 2 of 12 3. Barry Jenkins, George Tillman and Regina King 3 of 12 4. Barry Jenkins and Regina King 4 of 12 5. Barry Jenkins 5 of 12 6. Meelah of 702 6 of 12 7. 702 at Essence Festival 7 of 12 8. Mary J. Blige 8 of 12 9. Lena Waithe 9 of 12 10. The Hate You Give Cast 10 of 12 11. Miguel 11 of 12 12. Snoop Dogg 12 of 12 Skip ad Continue reading 2018 Essence Fest Day 1 Was Full Of Peak Blackness 2018 Essence Fest Day 1 Was Full Of Peak Blackness [caption id="attachment_4271945" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Andrew Vo / Global Grind[/caption] Every year Essence Festival brings out the black and the beautiful. 2018 was no different. Global Grind was on hand for day 1 of the Essence Fest weekend and without a doubt, this year was full of peak blackness. Hit the gallery for a recap of Essence Fest Day 1!

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Another One…Winston-Salem Family Eating At Subway Has Police Called On Them was originally published on foxync.com