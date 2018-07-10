CLOSE
Another One…Winston-Salem Family Eating At Subway Has Police Called On Them

Black Family Sitting Together

Source: Hero Images / Getty

Sigh. When will it end?

A Winston-Salem family was traveling back from a birthday celebration for their grandmother when they stopped to eat at a Subway restaurant. The restaurant called the police on the husband, wife, sister and four children out of fear that they were going to rob the restaurant.

 

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

