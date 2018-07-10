CLOSE
Sneak Peek: The Emotional Moment Cherry Bang Makes The Decision To Get A Relaxer On ‘Glow’

Cherry Bang makes a dramatic decision to permanently straighten her hair to conform to her character.

netflix glow

Source: Netflix / Netflix

Netflix’s ‘Glow’ is a comedy centered around the experiences of actresses in the Gorgeous Ladies Of Wrestling ensemble, based on the 1980s syndicated women’s professional wrestling crew. Cherry Bang, played by Sydelle Noelle, left GLOW for another show, a buddy cop drama, and in this sneak peek, Cherry Bang has to pay the cost to play a role. The hair stylist gives Cherry an ultimatum: permanently straighten your hair or lose the opportunity.

Watch above.

