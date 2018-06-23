Van Jones Pulled A Paris Dennard And Defended Melania Trump

Ever since Van Jones said Trump became “presidential” because he gave one coherent speech, the political commentator has been getting deeper into the sunken place. Van claims he tries to see “both sides” and will give “credit” when it’s due to 45 and now he is asking us to give “kudos” to Melania Trump because she stepped outside of her privileged bubble for less than an hour to visit the border — oh, and he also thinks we should forget her tone-deaf jacket. Van sounds more like Paris Dennard than the critical, progressive thinker he is (usually) known to be.

In case you missed it, on Thursday, Melania Trump visited Upbring New Hope Children’s Shelter in McAllen, Texas to get a glimpse of how her husband’s racist immigration policies are destroying families. According to CNN, she said at a round table briefing, “I want to thank you for your hard work, your compassion and your kindness.” There were also photo opps and video of her “touring” the shelter. Van Jones interprets this as Melania Trump standing “up to her own husband.” We also can’t forget the jacket she wrote en route to Texas, which read, “I really don’t care. Do U?”

On CNN, Van went on a pro-Melania rant, saying, “You’ve got to give some kudos to the fact that she did stand up to her own husband, she did tweet about it, she did go down there. Maybe she should wear something different, but I wish more people in her position would stick up for these kids.”

Who are the “more people in her position”? There is only one First Lady. There have been countless people expressing their outrage and sticking up for the kids. Melania Trump is the most disengaged First Lady in modern times so Jones believes she deserves a gold-star because she slipped on her Manolo Blahniks and did a photo opp in Texas? Furthermore, standing up to her husband would be blasting his racism and sexism. This is the same woman who defended Trump’s racist birther movement. Jones also said the “I really don’t care. Do U?” jacket is just a distraction. No, it’s not — people can slam Melania for her heartless message and still be conscious of families who are being ripped a part like they are at a slave auction.

Someone call Van’s CNN colleagues Angela Rye and Symone Sanders to save him from the sunken place. Watch the video below:

“You gotta give some kudos to the fact that… she did go down there. Maybe she should wear something different… but I wish more people in her position would stick up for these kids." @VanJones68 defends Melania Trump whose wardrobe choice drew controversy today #CuomoPrimetime pic.twitter.com/FG8MRKTnXq — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) June 22, 2018

Van Jones Pulled A Paris Dennard And Defended Melania Trump was originally published on newsone.com