Regina Belle Explains How God And Family Helped Her Survive 31 Years In The Music Industry [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Get Up Erica
| 06.07.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Regina Belle is a Grammy Award winning singer and is about to be featured on TV One’sUnsung.” While speaking with Erica Campbell she talked about how God and family helped her through her career. She mentioned that her family still looks at her just like Gina and not the star she is.

They have kept her grounded and rooted through these 31 years in the music industry. The family also made her keep things in perspective. Regina also talked about her highs and lows in her career. She recalled being in a hotel room in New Orleans and knowing God was there.

RELATED: Erica Campbell & Family Land New Show On TV One

Regina had drank nearly a 5th of Hennessy and heard, “If you want to get high you gotta go to something stronger.”

RELATED: Family Members You Might Bump Into At A Black Funeral [VIDEO]

At that moment she knew that she didn’t want to do this to herself anymore. Years later she went on to sing gospel music even though it wasn’t her first thought. Regina’s life has been filled with mountains as well as peaks and fans will see that on the show.

RELATED: Maurette Brown-Clark: “Family Really Is Over Everything” [EXCLUSIVE]

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

The Latest:

McDonald’s Inspiration Gospel Tour Kicked Off In Chicago With A Hallelujah [PHOTOS]

11 photos Launch gallery

McDonald’s Inspiration Gospel Tour Kicked Off In Chicago With A Hallelujah [PHOTOS]

Continue reading McDonald’s Inspiration Gospel Tour Kicked Off In Chicago With A Hallelujah [PHOTOS]

McDonald’s Inspiration Gospel Tour Kicked Off In Chicago With A Hallelujah [PHOTOS]

The tour brought down the house in praise at the Chicago State University Jones Convocation Center.

Regina Belle Explains How God And Family Helped Her Survive 31 Years In The Music Industry [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Congressional Leaders & Donald Trump Reportedly Reach Tentative…
 2 days ago
01.25.19
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…
 3 days ago
01.25.19
Senate Blocks Two Plans To End Government Shutdown
 3 days ago
01.25.19
Parents Are You Ready For The Baby Shark…
 3 days ago
01.24.19
City of Houston Partners With Non-Profit To Help…
 6 days ago
01.22.19
The Other America: Dr. Martin Luther King Annual…
 1 week ago
01.18.19
Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes To Be Inducted…
 2 weeks ago
01.16.19
Filet-O-Struggle Plate: Trump Caters Dinner For National Champ…
 2 weeks ago
01.15.19
Pastor Facing 10 Years In Prison For Stealing…
 2 weeks ago
01.15.19
Federal Workers Will Receive Retroactive Pay After Shutdown
 2 weeks ago
01.11.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close