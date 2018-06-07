Regina Belle Explains How God And Family Helped Her Survive 31 Years In The Music Industry [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Regina Belle is a Grammy Award winning singer and is about to be featured on TV One’s “Unsung.” While speaking with Erica Campbell she talked about how God and family helped her through her career. She mentioned that her family still looks at her just like Gina and not the star she is.

They have kept her grounded and rooted through these 31 years in the music industry. The family also made her keep things in perspective. Regina also talked about her highs and lows in her career. She recalled being in a hotel room in New Orleans and knowing God was there.

Regina had drank nearly a 5th of Hennessy and heard, “If you want to get high you gotta go to something stronger.”

At that moment she knew that she didn’t want to do this to herself anymore. Years later she went on to sing gospel music even though it wasn’t her first thought. Regina’s life has been filled with mountains as well as peaks and fans will see that on the show.

