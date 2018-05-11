List Of Local College Graduations

2018 College Sr.s of the Triangle are ending their college life and heading across the stage to the next chapter of their lives. Here is a list of graduations in the area:

UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL

– When: Sunday, May 13; ceremony begins at 9:00 a.m

Where: Kenan Memorial Stadium, 104 Stadium Dr., Chapel Hill, N.C. 27514

DUKE UNIVERSITY

– When: Sunday, May 13; 9:00 a.m.

Where: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium, 110 Frank Basset Dr., Durham, N.C. 27708

NORTH CAROLINA STATE UNIVERSITY

– When: Saturday, May 12; commencement exercises begin at 9:00 a.m.

Where: PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Rd., Raleigh, N.C. 27607

NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL UNIVERSITY

– When: Saturday, May 12 at 8 a.m.

Where: O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium, 1801 Fayetteville St., Durham

SHAW UNIVERSITY

– When: Saturday, May 12 at 10 a.m.

Where: Raleigh Convention Center

MEREDITH COLLEGE

– When: Saturday, May 12, at 7 p.m.

Where: J.S. Dorton Arena on the N.C. State Fairgrounds, 1025 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh

WILLIAM PEACE UNIVERSITY

– When: Saturday, May 5 at 9:30 a.m. until noon

Where: University main lawn, 15 East Peace St., Raleigh

CAMPBELL UNIVERSITY

– When: Saturday, May 12, at 9 a.m.

Where: John W. Pope, Jr. Convocation Center

BARTON COLLEGE

– When: Saturday, May 12, 1:30 p.m.

WAKE TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE

– When: Saturday, May 5, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

