Durham Baristas Fired Over Rap Song That Played In A Duke Coffee Shop

The Light NC Staff

Posted 24 hours ago
Two baristas were fired from the Duke University location of Joe Van Gogh coffee shop after Larry Moneta, vice president of student affairs, complained about a song playing in the location while he was making a purchase. The barista at the register, Britni Brown, apologized and offered him a free muffin. She says that her intention was not to play a song with vulgar lyrics, but had pulled up a playlist on a streaming service that included the song.

 

 

The News & Observer chatted with Britni about the incident.

 

