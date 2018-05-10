Durham Baristas Fired Over Rap Song That Played In A Duke Coffee Shop

1 reads Leave a comment
Two baristas were fired from the Duke University location of Joe Van Gogh coffee shop after Larry Moneta, vice president of student affairs, complained about a song playing in the location while he was making a purchase. The barista at the register, Britni Brown, apologized and offered him a free muffin. She says that her intention was not to play a song with vulgar lyrics, but had pulled up a playlist on a streaming service that included the song.
The News & Observer chatted with Britni about the incident.
All The Times Ashley Blaine Featherson Came Through Drippin’ Melanin
13 photos Launch gallery
All The Times Ashley Blaine Featherson Came Through Drippin’ Melanin
1. *Drops chocolate bar emojis*1 of 13
2. Woaw.2 of 13
3. My God.3 of 13
4. Too Good.4 of 13
5. Enougghhh.5 of 13
6. Drip, Drip.6 of 13
7. QueenT.7 of 13
8. Pretty Girl Tingz.8 of 13
9. Sheesh.9 of 13
10. Star!10 of 13
11. Oh My!11 of 13
12. Black Excellence12 of 13
13. Damn.13 of 13
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – add yours