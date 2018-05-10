Local
Home > Local

Need A Date Night? Try A Movie Under The Stars At The NC Museum Of Art

The Light NC Staff

Posted 23 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Happy black couple opening a gift bag outdoors at night

Source: Susan Chiang / Getty

All you need is a blanket for this perfect date night under the stars courtesy of the North Carolina Museum of Art!

Big-screen movie magic under the stars has been a cherished NCMA experience for over 20 years. We present recent Oscar winners, timeless classics, and family favorites. Parents, please note: many screenings are family friendly, but we do include a few R-rated titles each season. Prices vary for Music/Movie Combos.

EVENTS IN THIS SERIES:

  • Free for members; ticket required
  • $6 Nonmembers

Box Office | (919) 715-5923

Get the details here.

 

Saturday Night Live - Season 43

Money Bag To Baby Bag, Cardi B.'s Best Maternity Style Moments

20 photos Launch gallery

Money Bag To Baby Bag, Cardi B.'s Best Maternity Style Moments

Continue reading Money Bag To Baby Bag, Cardi B.’s Best Maternity Style Moments

Money Bag To Baby Bag, Cardi B.'s Best Maternity Style Moments

Cardi B. is reportedly due in July with a baby girl. The mom-to-be is showing off her stylish baby bump, dressing it in everything from FashionNova to Moschino. Click through our gallery to see some of the most fashionable looks from our Bronx beauty.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 23 hours ago
05.10.18
VOTE: Critical Primary Election – Winner Takes All
 4 days ago
05.08.18
May 8th Election Campaigns Heat Up
 7 days ago
05.07.18
Detroit: A Tale of Two Cities – CBCF…
 1 week ago
05.02.18
Book Authors have their Work Come to Life…
 2 weeks ago
04.30.18
Today Is The Last Day To Register To…
 4 weeks ago
04.15.18
National Alliance on Mental Illness Sponsors Statewide Walk…
 4 weeks ago
04.15.18
Charlotte’s Shame – Segregated Schools
 1 month ago
04.11.18
An Innovative Interactive Book Experience comes to Rock…
 1 month ago
04.08.18
Cam Newton Involved In Car Accident With Dump…
 1 month ago
04.08.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now