Need A Date Night? Try A Movie Under The Stars At The NC Museum Of Art

1 reads Leave a comment
All you need is a blanket for this perfect date night under the stars courtesy of the North Carolina Museum of Art!
Big-screen movie magic under the stars has been a cherished NCMA experience for over 20 years. We present recent Oscar winners, timeless classics, and family favorites. Parents, please note: many screenings are family friendly, but we do include a few R-rated titles each season. Prices vary for Music/Movie Combos.
EVENTS IN THIS SERIES:
- Lady Bird – Saturday, June 9 | 9 PM
- Say Anything – Friday, June 15 | 9 PM
- Wonder Woman – Friday, June 22 | 9 PM
- Darkest Hour – Friday, July 6 | 9 PM
- The Post – Saturday, July 7 | 9 PM
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi – Friday, July 13 | 9 PM
- The Big Sick – Friday, July 27 | 9 PM
- Night of the Living Dead – Friday, August 10 | 9 PM
- Get Out – Saturday, August 11 | 9 PM
- The Shape of Water – Saturday, August 25 | 8:30 PM
- Yellow Submarine – Friday, August 31 | 8:30 PM
- Coco Fiesta Fantástica – Saturday, September 1 | 6:30 PM
- Wakanda Forever: Black Panther Movie Partytjie – Friday, September 28 | 6:30 PM
- Free for members; ticket required
- $6 Nonmembers
Box Office | (919) 715-5923
Get the details here.
Money Bag To Baby Bag, Cardi B.'s Best Maternity Style Moments
20 photos Launch gallery
Money Bag To Baby Bag, Cardi B.'s Best Maternity Style Moments
1. Ebro Darden and Cardi B.1 of 20
2. Cardi B.2 of 20
3. Cardi B.Source:Getty 3 of 20
4. Cardi B.4 of 20
5. Cardi B.5 of 20
6. Cardi B.6 of 20
7. Cardi B.7 of 20
8. Cardi B.8 of 20
9. Cardi B.9 of 20
10. Cardi B.Source:Getty 10 of 20
11. Cardi B.11 of 20
12. Cardi B.12 of 20
13. Cardi B. and Off Set13 of 20
14. Cardi B.14 of 20
15. Cardi B.15 of 20
16. Cardi B.16 of 20
17. Cardi B.17 of 20
18. Cardi B.18 of 20
19. Cardi B.19 of 20
20. Cardi B.20 of 20
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – add yours