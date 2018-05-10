National News
Attention Salad Lovers: Romaine Lettuce Recall

Melissa Wade

Packaged Salad Is The Second Fastest Selling Item On Grocery Shelves

Four more states are reporting illnesses in a food poisoning outbreak linked to romaine lettuce. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its numbers on the outbreak Wednesday, revealing that 149 people in 29 states had gotten sick.

It’s unclear if new illness are still occurring. There’s a lag in reporting, and the most recent illness began two weeks ago.

Florida, Minnesota, North Dakota and Texas have joined the list of states reporting at least one E. coli illness linked to the outbreak.

Romaine Lettuce recall

