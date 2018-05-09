Mr. Griffin: How Things Have Changed For The “Get Up” Team Since The Show Launched [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

GRIFF reflects on the last two years working on “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell.” When the show got started he was going through a divorce, TJ’s dad had passed away and Erica Campbell was going through a couple hard times in her marriage and relationship with her sister. He revealed though that with time everything changed.

In time GRIFF has learned how to forgive and his close friends as well as family has seen change. Erica is doing well with everything and is working on a book and has a reality television show coming soon. GRIFF mentioned that this just shows you how good God is and how he makes things happen.

Listen to "Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell" 6am ET.

