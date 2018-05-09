Love Talking: You Too Mean (#LetItGo) [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell is talking about being around your girlfriends and them encouraging you in the wrong way. Sometimes friends make you keep your nasty attitude and think negative on certain situations. When you have those kind of responses people might not want to be around you and it causes you not to love again.

Erica doesn’t want you to let pain hold you hostage from loving again. Don’t let your pain be your pet and stick around. She wants you to clear your heart and learn to love again.

