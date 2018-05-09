Local
Home > Local

Here’s How Habitat For Humanity Might Be Able To Help Someone You Know…Maybe Even You!

The Light NC Staff

Posted May 9, 2018
0 reads
Leave a comment
Coffee cheers to our beautiful home together

Source: PeopleImages / Getty

Representatives from Habitat for Humanity of Wake County stopped by today to discuss their programs and how they plan to assist people in our area. Find out how to volunteer or qualify for a home at HabitatWake.org.

 

 

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA

TREND REPORT: These Stars Came Through Drippin' For The 2018 MET Gala

45 photos Launch gallery

TREND REPORT: These Stars Came Through Drippin' For The 2018 MET Gala

Continue reading TREND REPORT: These Stars Came Through Drippin’ For The 2018 MET Gala

TREND REPORT: These Stars Came Through Drippin' For The 2018 MET Gala

The MET Gala kicks off the annual MET Costume Institute's exhibit. The MET Gala is the equivalent to fashion prom and brings together the top celebrities to raise money for the Costume Institute and of course...show off their fashion. This years' theme, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion And The Catholic Imagination takes a look at Catholicism influence on fashion. Click through our gallery to see how celebs incorporated the theme into their outfits and what trends were spotted on the red carpet. Which looks are your favorite?!

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
VOTE: Critical Primary Election – Winner Takes All
 3 days ago
05.08.18
May 8th Election Campaigns Heat Up
 6 days ago
05.07.18
Detroit: A Tale of Two Cities – CBCF…
 1 week ago
05.02.18
Book Authors have their Work Come to Life…
 2 weeks ago
04.30.18
Today Is The Last Day To Register To…
 4 weeks ago
04.15.18
National Alliance on Mental Illness Sponsors Statewide Walk…
 4 weeks ago
04.15.18
Charlotte’s Shame – Segregated Schools
 1 month ago
04.11.18
An Innovative Interactive Book Experience comes to Rock…
 1 month ago
04.08.18
Cam Newton Involved In Car Accident With Dump…
 1 month ago
04.08.18
Black Panther Set To Break Saudi Arabia’s 35…
 1 month ago
04.06.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now