Gabrielle Union: The Everyday Woman Is A Superhero

Hello Beautiful

Posted May 9, 2018
CinemaCon Presents The 2017 Big Screen Achievement Awards

Source: Gabe Ginsberg / Getty

How far would you go to defend your children? Gabrielle Union portrays a fierce mother willing to do anything to save her son and daughter in the upcoming Will Packer film Breaking In.

Gabby, who braved some tough elements while filming, opened up about filming some of her own stunts, including a scene when she’s running barefoot in the woods.

“Luckily my stunt woman had just come off of Black Panther, so she was in prime shape and full of vibranium. She killed it for us,” she said.

“I was fighting them. First of all, as a people, I’m like, ‘Black folk don’t generally do anything barefoot,’ so there’s that.” she explained. While Gabby fought the producers and director on the scene, she lost the battle. “But then she’s gotta be barefoot for a lot. The scene when she ties up the bad guy, the first thing she’s stealing are his shoes.”

As for the underlying theme throughout Breaking In, Gabby says “Women are superheros everyday.”

She added, “We’re heroic stuff everyday and we get zero credit for it. We are constantly underestimated and forced with our backs against the wall with not the same amount of resources. We’re not getting paid the same. We’re not getting the recognition when we are doing the work. We have to do heroic stuff everyday just to get through the day. When bad things happen, when adversary pops up in our life, we figure it out. No one magically shows up to save the day. We save our own damn selves.”

Watch the full video, above.

Catch Breaking In in theaters May 11.

