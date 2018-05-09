Listen To Black Women Poll: Have Social Media #Goals Changed Your Perception Of Reality

HelloBeautiful and MadameNoire have collaborated on a brand new digital talk show called Listen To Black Women that discusses the issues that affect us most and we want to hear from you!

Each week, the show will gather insights from of our audiences by asking them a series of questions related to the show topic. This week’s topic is Social Media #Goals and our perception of reality.

Take the poll below and tune in on Fridays to find out the results and join the conversation with our hosts.

RELATED LINKS

‘Listen To Black Women’ Episode 3: What In The World Is The ‘Spirit Of Girlfriend’?

New Digital Show “Listen To Black Women” Episode One: Who Gets To Make History As A Black Woman?

‘Listen To Black Women’ Episode 2: Are Boycotts Effective In 2018?

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: