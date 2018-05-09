Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Listen To Black Women Poll: Have Social Media #Goals Changed Your Perception Of Reality

Are hashtags controlling how we view our lives offline?

Hello Beautiful

Posted May 9, 2018
2 reads
Leave a comment
LTBW EP 3

Source: iOne Digital / iOne Digital

HelloBeautiful and MadameNoire have collaborated on a brand new digital talk show called Listen To Black Women that discusses the issues that affect us most and we want to hear from you!

Each week, the show will gather insights from of our audiences by asking them a series of questions related to the show topic. This week’s topic is Social Media #Goals and our perception of reality.

Take the poll below and tune in on Fridays to find out the results and join the conversation with our hosts.

RELATED LINKS

‘Listen To Black Women’ Episode 3: What In The World Is The ‘Spirit Of Girlfriend’?

New Digital Show “Listen To Black Women” Episode One: Who Gets To Make History As A Black Woman?

‘Listen To Black Women’ Episode 2: Are Boycotts Effective In 2018?

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Listen To Black Women Poll: Have Social Media #Goals Changed Your Perception Of Reality

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
VOTE: Critical Primary Election – Winner Takes All
 3 days ago
05.08.18
May 8th Election Campaigns Heat Up
 6 days ago
05.07.18
Detroit: A Tale of Two Cities – CBCF…
 1 week ago
05.02.18
Book Authors have their Work Come to Life…
 2 weeks ago
04.30.18
Today Is The Last Day To Register To…
 4 weeks ago
04.15.18
National Alliance on Mental Illness Sponsors Statewide Walk…
 4 weeks ago
04.15.18
Charlotte’s Shame – Segregated Schools
 1 month ago
04.11.18
An Innovative Interactive Book Experience comes to Rock…
 1 month ago
04.08.18
Cam Newton Involved In Car Accident With Dump…
 1 month ago
04.08.18
Black Panther Set To Break Saudi Arabia’s 35…
 1 month ago
04.06.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now