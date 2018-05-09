Local
Want The Light To Come To Your School?

The Light 103.9 is about to kick off our Strong Finish End of School Year Celebration Tour. We want to be apart of encouraging our youth in the community to be and do their very best and have a strong finish with their end of year testing.

If you would like the Light 103.9 to visit your school call (919)863-4832 and leave us a message.

Strong Finish End of School Tour

