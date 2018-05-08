Ericaism: They Will Know Us By Our Love [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell woke up late this morning and children were on her heart and mind. She wanted to say a prayer for them and asked everyone to join her. Erica spoke about the world we live in and how she wants God to protect the children as they go to school.

She also prayed for the kids that are living in the streets and in foster care. Erica asked God to keep dark spirits away from them. She also wants each other them to be filled with love.

