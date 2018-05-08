Get Up Erica
Ericaism: They Will Know Us By Our Love [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Get Up!

Posted May 8, 2018
Erica Campbell woke up late this morning and children were on her heart and mind. She wanted to say a prayer for them and asked everyone to join her. Erica spoke about the world we live in and how she wants God to protect the children as they go to school.

She also prayed for the kids that are living in the streets and in foster care. Erica asked God to keep dark spirits away from them. She also wants each other them to be filled with love.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

