Faith Walking: You Can’t Design Your Process [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell talked about a recent sermon that Warryn Campbell did on your process. She spoke about how people try to design their own process and that’s not what you’re supposed to do. God designs your process and you’re supposed to follow it.

Follow @TheRSMS

During these times there are hurdles and you must get over them. God gives us trials because later on it will help us. Remember that you can fight the war and win.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Faith Walking: I Am Equipped [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: Does God Get The Glory? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Canton Jones Faith Walking: Your Faith Can Get It Done [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: