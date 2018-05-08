Faith Walking: You Can’t Design Your Process [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

2 reads Leave a comment
Erica Campbell talked about a recent sermon that Warryn Campbell did on your process. She spoke about how people try to design their own process and that’s not what you’re supposed to do. God designs your process and you’re supposed to follow it.
During these times there are hurdles and you must get over them. God gives us trials because later on it will help us. Remember that you can fight the war and win.
