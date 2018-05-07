Get Up Erica
How Steph Curry Is Bringing Faith To The Masses [EXCLUSIVE]

Get Up!

Posted May 7, 2018
Steph Curry is not only an NBA player, but he will be working to produce some shows. He recently landed a deal with Sony to produce shows about family, faith and sports. Steph has always talked about his love for God and spreads the gospel.

He tweets out scriptures to his followers and is excited about his new opportunity. Kanye West has made headlines a lot recently and made comments about slavery. He mentioned that what he said was more so about free thought.

15 Pictures That Prove Steph & Ayesha Curry Are The Black Love MVPs

15 Pictures That Prove Steph & Ayesha Curry Are The Black Love MVPs

