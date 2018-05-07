Joy Living: Reflecting On 2 Years Of “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” [EXCLUSIVE]

It’s a wonderful day for Erica Campbell, GRIFF and the rest of the team. They are celebrating 2 years of “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell.” She talked about how thankful she is for everyone that is around and all the help she got when she first got to radio.

GRIFF also thanked her for the opportunity and talked about how Erica was a natural on the radio. They had ups and downs for a little bit, but found their groove. Thank you to everyone that has continued to support the show.

