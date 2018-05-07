Love Talking: Don’t Be Self-Centered [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell talked about her family and how everyone’s birthday is very close together. When she was growing up they didn’t always receive gifts, but they always knew they had love. Erica wants people to celebrate even if they have nothing to give to the person for their special day.

She then talked about people trying to show out and give the best gift just to look good. Erica believes that it’s not motivated by love and not right. Make sure when you’re trying to celebrate someone you lift them up as well as love them.

