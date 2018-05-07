Get Up Erica
Ericaism: Having A Healthy Team [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Posted May 7, 2018
Erica Campbell is talking about checking on your team. We all have people that are behind us and help us, but sometimes we don’t check on them. She even talked about a famous musician that recently apologized about not reaching out to people that worked for him or that didn’t get help.

Some church musicians have to leave so that they can take gigs to support family. Erica wants you to consider and care about who works for you. Lift and love people all the time.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

