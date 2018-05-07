Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Rihanna’s Weekend Lewk To Hang With Dapper Dan

Hello Beautiful Staff

Posted May 7, 2018
1 reads
Leave a comment

Rihanna showed up to the Dapper Dan x Gucci event in New York City repping the Big Apple hardcore.

Wearing a Gucci silk jacquard and lace bomber jacket over a nude Dries Van Noten see-through top with a white embroidered pattern, she paired the look with Off-White camo pants.  She added a NY Yankees fitted and lace open toe Manolo Blahnik shoes to complete the outfit.

She gave us a heavy blush and pink lip for her makeup.

Beauties, we have to know, are you feeling this look? Tell us if it’s HAUTE or NAUGHT.

DON’T MISS:

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Alicia Keys Is Mixing Patterns, Colors, And Texture For This Look

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Tiffany Haddish Does A Haute Couture Shoot For W Magazine

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Kerry Washington Attends The 50th Annual Leadership Awards Event At Lehman College

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show

See The Photos From Rihanna's Extravagant 30th Birthday Celebration

7 photos Launch gallery

See The Photos From Rihanna's Extravagant 30th Birthday Celebration

Continue reading See The Photos From Rihanna’s Extravagant 30th Birthday Celebration

See The Photos From Rihanna's Extravagant 30th Birthday Celebration

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
VOTE: Critical Primary Election – Winner Takes All
 1 day ago
05.08.18
May 8th Election Campaigns Heat Up
 4 days ago
05.07.18
Detroit: A Tale of Two Cities – CBCF…
 6 days ago
05.02.18
Book Authors have their Work Come to Life…
 2 weeks ago
04.30.18
Today Is The Last Day To Register To…
 4 weeks ago
04.15.18
National Alliance on Mental Illness Sponsors Statewide Walk…
 4 weeks ago
04.15.18
Charlotte’s Shame – Segregated Schools
 4 weeks ago
04.11.18
An Innovative Interactive Book Experience comes to Rock…
 1 month ago
04.08.18
Cam Newton Involved In Car Accident With Dump…
 1 month ago
04.08.18
Black Panther Set To Break Saudi Arabia’s 35…
 1 month ago
04.06.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now