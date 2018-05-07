Montell Jordan Shares His Journey From Cheating To A Committed Marriage [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Montell Jordan left R&B music and is talking about his journey afterwards. He was a cheater and it almost ended his marriage, but God had other plans. Montell mentioned that God restored the love within his marriage and they were able to work everything out.
He didn’t want to have a broken marriage and wanted his family to be together. God changed the heart of his wife and him as a man. He is so thankful and happy where is life is right now.
