Election Day Is Tuesday!

Polls open Tuesday from 6:30am – 7:30pm. On Election Day, you must vote at the location in your precinct.

North Carolinians this year have a chance to tilt the balance of power in both state and federal politics.

The top of the November ballot won’t feature candidates for president, U.S. Senate or governor.

But each of North Carolina’s 13 seats in the Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives is up for election, as well as every seat in the GOP-controlled NC General Assembly. And the first step in narrowing the field of candidates for those seats comes in the May 8 primary elections. Early voting starts on Thursday, April 19.

