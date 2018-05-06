Faith Walking: I Am Equipped [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

0 reads Leave a comment
Do you want to do something but don’t feel you’re equipped? Erica Campbell talks about how we must not doubt ourselves. She also mentioned that God has equipped us with the tools to get through things in life.
If you never open the door to receive your blessing you won’t know if you’re equipped to handle it. Erica also explained that God gave us everything we need to live a Godly life. Don’t doubt yourself and know God has made us to handle so many things in life.
