Here Are Some Free Weekend Community Events

Melissa Wade

Posted 3 hours ago
Take A Loved One To The Doctor Day

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend.  To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE

 

 

Family and Friends Day
Event Date:  05/06/2018
Event Time:  10am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  New Restoration Outreach Christian Center
Address Line 1:  6904 Poole Rd
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC 27610
Event Description:  free food, games and bounce houses for the kids. Right after the our 10am morning service
Event Contact:  Eric Ellis
Event Contact Number:  9192175959
Event Contact Email:  BISHOPELLIS@NROCC.ORG
Event Web Site:  http://www.nrocc,org

 

YARD SALE
Event Date:  05/05/2018
Event Time:  7:30 TO 1:30
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  YARD SALE
Address Line 1:  2321 PLEASANT UNION CHRISTIOAN CHURCH NORTH RALEIG
City, State, Zip:  27614
Event Description:  YARD SALE!!! ALL ITEMS DONATED BY MEMBERS, NEW OR GENTLY USED CLOTHES, NAME BRAND SHOES, HOUSEHOLD ITEMS, SMALL ELECTRONICS, LAWN TOOLS, CHILDREN TOYS. HOT DOGS, CHIPS AND DRINKS.

ALL PROCEEDS GO TOWARDS FAMILY DAY!!!!
Event Contact:  TAMMIE C. SCOTT
Event Contact Number:  (919) 414-1118
Event Contact Email:  cathrrs3@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  PLEASTANT UNION CHRISTIAN CHURCH NORTH RALEIGH

 

 

 

 

Single Mom’s Luncheon
Event Date:  05/05/2018
Event Time:  11AM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Nantucket Grill-Raleigh
Address Line 1:  1145 Falls River Ave.
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC 27614
Event Description:  Are you a single mom? Do you know a single mom? We want to bless you! Join us for our Single Mom’s Luncheon Saturday, May 5 at Nantucket Grill for an afternoon of fellowship, encouragement, and recognition. For the countless number of ours you put in on the job with no sick days or vacation; for managing to get the kids to school on time, go to work, make dinner, pay the bills, clean the house, and put the kids to bed only to do it all over again the next day, let us treat you! Register today by texting MOMSLUNCH to 555888. We hope to see you there! **Children 18 and under are welcome**

Date: Saturday, May 5, 2018

Time: 11am-1pm (Doors open at 10:30am)

Location: Nantucket Grill 1145 Falls River Ave., Raleigh, NC 27614

If you have any questions or concerns, contact Cynthia S. Jacko, Outreach Coordinator at outreach@baptistgrovechurch.org or 919.787.4528 ext. 224.

We look forward to seeing you and your children there! (Children under the age of 18 are welcome to attend.)
Event Contact:  Cynthia S. Jacko
Event Contact Number:  (919) 787-4528 ext. 224
Event Contact Email:  outreach@baptistgrovechurch.org
Event Web Site:  http://www.bgcraleigh.org

 

 

 
 

 

 

 Deacon & Trustees Day Program
Event Date:  05/06/2018
Event Time:  3:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  First Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  195 West David Parnell Street
City, State, Zip:  Parkton, NC 28371
Event Description:  First Missionary Baptist Church (Parkton) and its members invites you to their Deacons & Trustees Day Program. Help honor a distinguished group of God-fearing members who serve the ministry so faithfully. For additional information, please call 910.858.3779 or visit fmbcparktonnc.org. Come and be blessed by the Message.
Event Contact:  Church Admin Staff
Event Contact Number:  (910) 858-3779
Event Contact Email:  firstmissbc16@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  fmbcparktonnc.org

 

  Jay Stone Singers
Event Date:  05/06/2018
Event Time:  11 a.m.
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Evangel Church
Address Line 1:  201 Meadow Drive
City, State, Zip:  Fuquay Varina
Event Description:  Southern Gospel singing group, The Jay Stone Singers, will be singing at Evangel Church on Sunday, May 6, at 11 a.m. The Jay Stone Singers recently celebrated forty years of ministry through three generations of the same family. They are widely known throughout North Carolina and nationally. Admittance is free and open to the whole family.
Event Contact:  Amanda Stanley
Event Contact Number:  9195523421
Event Contact Email:  evangelchurch201@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.fuquay-evangel.org/site/cs/Index.asp

 

 

Benefit Concert for Pastor David Mcshaw
Event Date:  05/06/2018
Event Time:  4:00 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  West Oxford Elementary School
Address Line 1:  412 Ivey Day Road
City, State, Zip:  Oxford NC 27565
Event Description:  Groups appearing will be the

Spiritual Entertainers of Oxford, NC

Thelma Bass and the Faithfulaire of Durham,NC

John Thorpe and Truth of Rougemont, NC

And many others
Event Contact:  David Mcshaw
Event Contact Number:  9194824799
Event Contact Email:  Davidmcshaw119@gmail.com

 

 

 

 

 

4th Annual Shopping / Vendor Fundraiser
Event Date:  05/05/2018
Event Time:  10a – 2p
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Prince Hall Masonic Lodge (2nd Floor)
Address Line 1:  427 S. Blount Street
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC 27601
Event Description:  Please join us for our 4th Annual Starlites of Odessa Branch #188 Shopping Event Fundraiser. This event is FREE & Open to the Public. The event is just in time for Mother’s Day. Raffle drawings will occur every 30 minutes.
Event Contact:  Starlites of Odessa
Event Contact Number:  9198100409
Event Contact Email:  starlitesofodessa188@aol.com

 

 

 

ame of Event:  Pastor’s Appreciation
Event Date:  5/6/2018
Event Time:  3:00p
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  St Mary AME Church
Address Line 1:  600 S. Salem St.
City, State, Zip:  Apex, NC 27502
Event Description:  Speaker Reverend Arthur “Mac” Mason
Event Contact:  9195942298
Event Contact Number:  9193620076
Event Contact Email:  cross_bobbie@yahoo.com
Event Web Site:  Http://stmaryamechurch.org

 

