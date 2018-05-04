Here Are Some Free Weekend Community Events

Event Description:

Are you a single mom? Do you know a single mom? We want to bless you! Join us for our Single Mom’s Luncheon Saturday, May 5 at Nantucket Grill for an afternoon of fellowship, encouragement, and recognition. For the countless number of ours you put in on the job with no sick days or vacation; for managing to get the kids to school on time, go to work, make dinner, pay the bills, clean the house, and put the kids to bed only to do it all over again the next day, let us treat you! Register today by texting MOMSLUNCH to 555888. We hope to see you there! **Children 18 and under are welcome** Date: Saturday, May 5, 2018 Time: 11am-1pm (Doors open at 10:30am) Location: Nantucket Grill 1145 Falls River Ave., Raleigh, NC 27614 If you have any questions or concerns, contact Cynthia S. Jacko, Outreach Coordinator at outreach@baptistgrovechurch.org or 919.787.4528 ext. 224. We look forward to seeing you and your children there! (Children under the age of 18 are welcome to attend.)