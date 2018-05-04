Local
Home > Local

New Raleigh Buses Sleeker, Faster, Better?

Melissa Wade

Posted 4 hours ago
6 reads
Leave a comment
An empty bus

Source: Stock Foundry / Getty

 

GoRaleigh is inviting everyone to weigh in on the plans of the new Bus Rapid Transit network (BRT).  The public is invited to check out the new buses, lines and the maps; then vote on which lines you think work best.

The plans include sleeker, more modern buses that almost feel like light-rail trains. They travel in dedicated lanes of traffic making stops at newly-built platforms for passengers to get on and off.

Standard GoRaleigh buses travel about 12 mph on regular routes. BRT buses would go 16 to 20 mph, and the buses’ computers would talk to the traffic lights – to make green lights longer and turn red lights green to keep the buses moving.

But will people ride them, given the very car-centric nature of the Triangle?

BRT is expected to be up and running in Raleigh by 2025.

Read more about BRT at ABC11.com

Bus Rapid Transit Network , Raleigh bus line

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading New Raleigh Buses Sleeker, Faster, Better?

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Detroit: A Tale of Two Cities – CBCF…
 2 days ago
05.02.18
Book Authors have their Work Come to Life…
 7 days ago
04.30.18
Today Is The Last Day To Register To…
 3 weeks ago
04.15.18
National Alliance on Mental Illness Sponsors Statewide Walk…
 3 weeks ago
04.15.18
Charlotte’s Shame – Segregated Schools
 3 weeks ago
04.11.18
An Innovative Interactive Book Experience comes to Rock…
 4 weeks ago
04.08.18
Cam Newton Involved In Car Accident With Dump…
 4 weeks ago
04.08.18
Black Panther Set To Break Saudi Arabia’s 35…
 4 weeks ago
04.06.18
Empowerment through Healthy Living
 2 months ago
03.19.18
After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier…
 2 months ago
03.15.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now