New Raleigh Buses Sleeker, Faster, Better?

GoRaleigh is inviting everyone to weigh in on the plans of the new Bus Rapid Transit network (BRT). The public is invited to check out the new buses, lines and the maps; then vote on which lines you think work best.

The plans include sleeker, more modern buses that almost feel like light-rail trains. They travel in dedicated lanes of traffic making stops at newly-built platforms for passengers to get on and off.

Standard GoRaleigh buses travel about 12 mph on regular routes. BRT buses would go 16 to 20 mph, and the buses’ computers would talk to the traffic lights – to make green lights longer and turn red lights green to keep the buses moving.

But will people ride them, given the very car-centric nature of the Triangle?

BRT is expected to be up and running in Raleigh by 2025.

