Over 35,000 Pounds of Ground Beef Sold at Kroger Locations Recalled By NC Producer

According to WRAL News a Lenoir, North Carolina-based company is recalling over 35,000 pounds of raw ground beef products that may contain bits of plastic. The recall of 35,464 pounds of beef was sparked by JBS USA, Inc., after somebody found hard, blue plastic pieces in one of the products, though there have been no reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the beef, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The ground beef items were produced on March 22 and shipped to distribution centers in Virginia and Indiana. The products were then shipped to retail stores, including Kroger.

The products being recalled are:

3-lb. tray packages containing “Kroger GROUND BEEF 73% LEAN – 27% FAT” with product code 95051, UPC: 011110975645, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.

1-lb. tray packages containing “Kroger GROUND BEEF 80% LEAN – 20% FAT” with product code 95052, UPC: 011110969729, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.

3-lb. tray packages containing “Kroger GROUND BEEF 80% LEAN – 20% FAT” with product code 95053, UPC of 011110969705, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.

1-lb. tray packages containing “PRIVATE SELECTION ANGUS BEEF 80% LEAN – 20% FAT GROUND CHUCK” with product code 95054, UPC: 011110971395, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.

1-lb. tray packages containing “Kroger GROUND BEEF 85% LEAN – 15% FAT” with product code 95055, UPC: 011110969682, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.

1-lb. tray packages containing “Kroger GROUND SIRLOIN 90% LEAN – 10% FAT GROUND BEEF” and product code 95056, UPC: 011110975638, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.

1-lb. tray packages containing “ALL NATURAL LAURA’S LEAN BEEF 92% LEAN 8% FAT GROUND BEEF” with product code 95057, UPC: 612669316714, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.

1-lb. tray packages containing “ALL NATURAL LAURA’S LEAN BEEF 96% LEAN 4% FAT GROUND BEEF” with product code 95058, UPC: 612669317063, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.

1-lb. tray packages containing “PRIVATE SELECTION ANGUS BEEF 90% LEAN – 10% FAT GROUND SIRLOIN” with product code 95063, UPC: 011110969637 and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.

1-lb. tray packages containing “Kroger GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN – 7% FAT” with product code 95064, UPC: 01111096920, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.

15-lb. cases containing “JBS Ground Beef Angus Chuck 80% Lean 20% Fat Service Case” with Case UPC: 0040404800632 and a “Sell By: 9.APRIL.”

15-lb. cases containing “Ground Beef Angus Sirloin 90% Lean 10% FatService Case” Case UPC: 0040404800634, and a “Sell By: 9.APRIL.”

The USDA advises anyone who bought the products to throw them away or return them to the store where they were bought.

